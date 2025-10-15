Knies bagged a trio of apples Tuesday in a 7-4 victory over Nashville.

Don't look now, but Knies sits second in team scoring with six points (one goal, five assists), behind William Nylander who has seven. It will be tough for the winger to manage a high-level pace, but Knies could flirt with a point-per-game pace at points this season. And especially when the Leafs power play starts clicking. All of Knies points have come at even strength.