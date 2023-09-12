Knies (concussion) will participate in the Traverse City Prospects Tournament, which begins Thursday.
Knies will be part of Toronto's 26-man roster for the tournament after sustaining a concussion during the second round of the postseason against Florida. The 20-year-old forward could end up in a middle-six role with the Maple Leafs going into the 2023-24 season.
