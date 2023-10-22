Knies scored twice in the third period and added an assist Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.
Knies' goals tied the game and forced overtime. They were his first regular-season NHL goals. He scored in the postseason last year, and interestingly enough, seven of Knies' eight NHL points have come against the Bolts when you add in those playoff games.
