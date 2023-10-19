Knies will skate on the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander, reports The Athletic.

Knies doesn't have a point in three games, but he's played well. He's chased down pucks, created opportunities for his line mates and showed strong puck management, something the Leafs need on line two. Knies played briefly with John Tavares last postseason and looked like a veteran doing it, not a kid out of college and playing pro for the first time. The Leafs are on a five-game road trip and Knies will get a chance to show off his skills away from the intensity of home ice. His fantasy value is about to rise.