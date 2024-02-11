Knies scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Senators.

The goal, which snapped a 17-game goal drought, came on a smart deflection of a Mitchell Marner shot from in tight. Knies has just 20 points in 48 games, but fantasy managers should continue to exercise patience. It's easy to forget that Knies is a rookie with only 51 games played in his career. He has tremendous potential and the kind of game that the Leafs need should they make the postseason. But Knies isn't going put up loads of points this season -- remember, he was playing college hockey at this time last year.