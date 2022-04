Knies will return to the University of Minnesota for the 2022-23 campaign, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Knies was a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft after developing in the USHL. The 19-year-old forward tallied 15 goals and 33 points through 33 games this season and helped lead the Golden Gophers to the Frozen Four semi-finals. He could sign his entry-level deal after next season.