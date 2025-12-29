Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Strikes on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knies scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
Knies' offense is coming back to life with three goals and two assists over his last five games. He's earned two of those tallies on the power play, his first contributions in that situation since Oct. 28. The winger is up to 10 goals, 34 points, 76 shots on net, 87 hits and a minus-2 rating over 35 appearances. Given Knies is shooting a fairly efficient 13.2 percent, though down from last year's 19.1 percent success rate, the winger may benefit from being a little more selfish with the puck.
