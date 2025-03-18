Knies notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Knies logged 19:52 of ice time to lead Toronto forwards in the blowout win. The winger has gone six games without a goal, but he has three assists in that span while maintaining his top-line role and a spot on the first power-play unit. For the season, he's up to 24 goals, 20 helpers, 113 shots on net, 149 hits and a minus-3 rating across 63 appearances.