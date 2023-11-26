Knies scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Knies drove the net and punched in a rebound in the first period that put the Leafs up 2-1. It was his third goal in five games and sixth in 19 this season. Knies is seeing time alongside first-line studs, Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner, and he doesn't look out of place. The 21-year-old is on the rise.