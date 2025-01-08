Knies scored the game-winning goal Tuesday in a 3-2 victory over the Flyers.

Knies' goal gave him five during a three-game goal streak (seven points) after he went nine without a goal. The young wing is bursting with confidence. He's playing alongside Auston Matthews, and it's a matter of the superstar making the kid, at least right now. Knies is not as talented as his current exploits. But we'll take these goals 100 times out of 100.