Knies scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 2-1 OT win over the Rangers.

Knies redirected a shot from William Nylander at the top of the crease at 11:48 of the first period. It was his second goal and the Leafs first power play goal of the season (10 opportunities). Knies has six points (two goals, four assists) during a three-game point streak.

