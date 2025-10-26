Knies put up two helpers in a 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres on Saturday.

The intense winger had gone two games without a point. Knies has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in nine games this season. He has also delivered 24 hits in that span, a pace that would see him deliver more than 200 this season. His shot pace is up, too, and he might hit 200 in that category, too. That moves Knies into the Brady Tkachuk conversation, although Tkachuk fires a lot more shots.