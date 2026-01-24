Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Two helpers in Friday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knies picked up two assists in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
All of Toronto's scoring came in the second period, with Knies having a hand in tallies by John Tavares and Scott Laughton. Knies has put together a fairly productive January, delivering a goal and eight points in 12 games with 15 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-5 rating.
