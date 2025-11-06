Knies produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Mammoth.

The 23-year-old winger had a hand in the Leafs' first goal of the night early in the second period, then snapped home an empty-netter from center ice late in the third. Knies extended his point streak to six games in the process, and on the season he's racked up five goals and 18 points in 14 contests as he raced toward a breakout campaign.