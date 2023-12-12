Knies (illness) won't be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Rangers.
Knies has accounted for six goals, 11 points, 33 shots on net and 47 hits in 25 games this season. Noah Gregor will play on the top line with Auston Matthews and William Nylander due to Knies' absence.
