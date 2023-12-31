Domi recorded two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Domi played provider, setting up Timothy Liljegren and Nick Robertson for the Maple Leafs' third-period goals. The 28-year-old Domi has been solid lately, racking up two goals and six helpers over his last nine outings, though he remains firmly on the third line. The forward is up to 21 points, 47 shots on net, 54 PIM, 22 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 34 contests overall. Domi also sees time on the second power-play unit, but his production there is not very consistent.