Domi has been shifted to the third line for the Leafs' upcoming road trip, reports The Athletic.

Domi only made it five periods on a line with William Nylander and John Tavares before being shuffled off because of the winger's defensive limitations. The trio were outscored 3-0 with him on the line. Domi will skate with Calle Jarnkrok and Fraser Minten on the upcoming five-game trip, and the hope is the two-way strength of those two can offset Domi's shortcomings. It's still early, but Domi is already proving to be an awkward fit in the Leafs lineup.