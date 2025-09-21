Domi (lower body) is practicing Sunday for the first time in training camp, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Domi had been skating almost exclusively with the development staff for the first few days of training camp but took part in his first practice with the team Sunday. The 30-year-old figures to be a big part of the Maple Leafs this season, and he seems to be on a good track towards being available for the team's opener on Oct. 8. He had 33 points in 74 regular-season games last year.