Domi scored a goal and added two assists in a 7-0 win over the Penguins on Saturday.

With Auston Matthews out sick, Domi shifted into the top six and showed off his offensive talents. It was his most productive game as a Maple Leaf. Domi has 17 points, including two goals, in 28 outings this season. Domi's fantasy value would spike up if he could stick in a top-six role, but it probably won't be long before he is back on the third line.