Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Clicking with Matthews on top line
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Domi scored the game winner in overtime and added an assist to secure a 4-3 win over the Jets on Saturday. He fired five shots.
Domi has a real spark in his game now that he is riding shotgun with Auston Matthews on the top line. He has three points, including two goals, in his last five contests. Overall, Domi may be on your wire given his overall mid results: six goals, 16 assists and 74 shots. Warm is warm.
