Domi logged two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Domi set up third-period tallies by William Nylander and John Tavares to help the Maple Leafs solidify their lead. Over six contests in April, Domi has three assists, five shots on net, six hits, nine PIM, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. He's doing a little of everything in a third-line role, and with two games left in the regular season, he could be a popular streaming target in fantasy. He's earned 33 points with 93 shots and 76 hits across 72 outings overall.