Domi had two assists in a 5-2 win over the Canucks on Saturday. He also picked up 17 PIM.

Domi's early-season slumber seems to have broken. He's back at center ice, and he seems far more comfortable there than on the wing. And he got physical Saturday night -- he earned an instigator penalty, a fighting major and a misconduct in the first for jumping Ian Cole of the Orcas. Domi is on a four-game, five-assist scoring streak, and that's great news for people who believed (and held on, waiting).