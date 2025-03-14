Domi scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 loss to the Panthers.
Domi's production has been way down this season, which has been a disappointment for fantasy managers who took a chance on him this season. He has two goals and four assists in his last nine games, though, so he has clearly picked up the pace a bit over the last few weeks. But Domi has just 12 shots in that span, and he's still deployed on the third line. His game is best suited for a top-six deployment, and that won't happen in Toronto.
