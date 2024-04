Domi (undisclosed) will likely be a game-time decision versus Detroit on Saturday, according to NHL.com's Dave McCarthy.

Domi was at Saturday's optional practice after missing Friday's morning skate. The 29-year-old has thrived on the top line with Auston Matthews and Tyler Bertuzzi of late, as he has four assists in his last two games. Should Domi be unavailable, look for Matthew Knies to get a shot on the top unit.