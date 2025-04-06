Domi notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

He was able to get on the scoresheet against one of his former teams when he set up a Nicholas Robertson tally in the second period. Domi has seven points (four goals, three assists) over his last 13 contests, an improvement in finishing after he struggled to find for large stretches of time in the early and middle segments of the season. He's up to 31 points (eight goals, 23 helpers), 89 shots on net, 67 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 68 appearances.