Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Goal and fight in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Domi scored a goal Saturday in a 5-0 win over Vancouver.
Domi also took on Marcus Pettersson in a fight, landing a hard right and left in a massive size mismatch that most observers would have named him the victor. He has two goals, six assists, 14 shots and 14 PIM in his last nine contests. Five of those points (one goal, four assists) came in back-to-back games that bookended the holiday break.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Five points in last two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Snaps 23-game goal drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Healthy scratch Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Three-game, five-assist streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Big game in big role•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Two goals snap seven-game slump•