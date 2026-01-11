Domi scored a goal Saturday in a 5-0 win over Vancouver.

Domi also took on Marcus Pettersson in a fight, landing a hard right and left in a massive size mismatch that most observers would have named him the victor. He has two goals, six assists, 14 shots and 14 PIM in his last nine contests. Five of those points (one goal, four assists) came in back-to-back games that bookended the holiday break.