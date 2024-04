Domi tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Bruins in Game 2.

Domi got the Maple Leafs on the board midway through the first period, swiping a loose puck past Linus Ullmark to tie the game 1-1, before adding a second point with an assist on Auston Matthews' game-winning goal in the third. The 29-year-old Domi had a strong finish to the regular season, tallying 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in his final 17 contests while skating alongside Matthews on Toronto's top line.