Domi scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Domi has two goals and an assist over his last three contests. The Maple Leafs got a strong performance from the third line of Domi, Bobby McMann and Nicholas Robertson in this game, as all three forwards had a goal. The 29-year-old Domi is up to two tallies, seven assists, 31 shots on net and 21 PIM across 24 appearances this season. Until he gets another top-six look, he's a fringe option for most fantasy formats.