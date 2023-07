Toronto signed Domi to a one-year, $3 million contract Sunday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

Domi could begin the 2023-24 campaign with top-six minutes in Toronto. He scored 20 goals and 56 points with a minus-15 rating through 80 games with the Blackhawks and Stars last season. He also added 13 points in 19 postseason appearances. Domi has now signed a one-year contract in consecutive offseasons.