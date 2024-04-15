Domi (undisclosed) is expected to miss the final two games of the regular season, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Domi won't play Tuesday against Florida and is unlikely to be in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus Tampa Bay. He played through an injury in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit, so Toronto is probably just being cautious with the 29-year-old forward before the start of the playoffs. Domi has one goal and 11 assists over his last 13 outings to give him 47 points in 80 contests this campaign.