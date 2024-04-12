Domi (undisclosed) didn't practice Friday and is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus Detroit, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.
Although Domi didn't practice Friday, coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters the winger could still play against the Red Wings on Saturday. Domi's status versus Detroit will likely boil down to a game-time decision.
