Domi scored the game-winning goal in overtime in a 3-2 win over the Senators.

Domi, who's usually a pass-first guy, decided to change things up with a shoot-first shift in OT. His first shot was stopped, but his second, which came off a drop pass from Simon Benoit, was a ripper off the left post and in past Linus Ullmark. Domi has an offensive streak in him, but it's hard to put up a load of points in the bottom six. But the Leafs will go far if he can deliver secondary scoring this postseason.