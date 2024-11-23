Domi (lower body) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Utah, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.
Domi will miss his second consecutive game as he sat out Wednesday against Vegas. He has been in a big scoring slump, with nary a point in his last 13 games. Domi could return to action as early as Wednesday in Florida.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Adds helper Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Chemistry brewing with superstar•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Starting camp as wingman•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Agrees to four-year extension•