Domi scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.
Domi tallied the opening goal at 19:24 of the first period. He's scored four times and added two assists over his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to eight goals, 30 points, 88 shots on net, 67 PIM and a plus-3 rating across 66 appearances. Domi has modest fantasy value in a third-line role -- he's most useful in deeper formats that count PIM.
