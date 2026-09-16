General manager John Chayka said Wednesday that Domi (back) failed his physical and will be out indefinitely, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.

Chayka indicated last week that Domi would miss the start of training camp due to complications related to his offseason surgery, but Wednesday's update indicates that he's slated to miss all of training camp and a portion of the regular season. Domi made 80 regular-season appearances for Toronto last year, and he recorded 12 goals, 24 assists, 95 PIM, 37 hits and 35 blocked shots while averaging 14:53 of ice time.