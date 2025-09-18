Domi was skating with the development staff Thursday as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Domi is dealing with a lower-body injury to begin training camp, but it's encouraging that he's at least able to participate in some on-ice activities. A timetable for his return to game action isn't yet clear, but given his activity level Thursday, it seems as though he'll at least be in the mix to be available for Opening Night against Montreal on Oct. 8.