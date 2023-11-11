Domi was the shootout winner to complement his regulation assist in Friday's 5-4 SO win over the Flames.

Domi extended his point streak to three games thanks to his secondary apple in the first frame, but few, if any, fantasy leagues assign points for the type of shootout heroics that Domi pulled off Friday when he went top shelf. Stil in pursuit of a non-shootout goal as he starts his tenure with the Maple Leafs, Domi has just 19 shots through 14 games, so he'll need to get creative to sustain the offensive production.