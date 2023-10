Domi had two shots and finished minus-1 in 11:39 of ice time in Toronto's 6-5 shootout win over Montreal on Wednesday.

It was a tough night for the son of Leaf legend, Tie. He seemed to be gripping his stick a little too hard, and he coughed the puck up on a break out that turned into a Montreal goal. Domi will find his place in Leafland. Don't stress yet.