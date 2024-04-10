Domi had two assists Tuesday in a 5-2 win over the Devils.

Domi has paired with Tyler Bertuzzi to skate with Auston Matthews on the top line at even strength, and the trio had three goals and four assists. Domi has 45 points, including 36 assists, 97 PIM, 131 shots and 53 hits in 78 games. All but two of his points have come at even strength.