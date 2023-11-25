Domi picked up two assists in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.

The 28-year-old is still looking for his first goal as a member of the Maple Leafs, but Domi has had a productive start to the season with 11 assists in 18 games, including seven in his last seven contests. He's proving to be a reliable addition to Toronto's third line, but without ice time alongside any of the team's Core Four (Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander), Domi's fantasy ceiling will be capped.