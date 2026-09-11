General manager John Chayka said Friday that Domi (back) won't be ready for the start of training camp, Joshua Clipperton of The Canadian Press reports.

Domi underwent surgery early in the offseason and has dealt with complications over the summer. He doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but he's slated to be evaluated once camp gets underway. He's made 80 regular-season appearances in three of the past four seasons, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss games to begin the 2026-27 campaign.