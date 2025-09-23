Domi (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus the Senators on Tuesday while attending a family funeral, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Domi returned to practice Sunday and certainly seems to be nearing a return from his lower-body injury. The absence of Domi will give youngsters Luke Haymes and Easton Cowan a chance to get into a preseason game. If Domi is back in time, he could rejoin the lineup versus Montreal on Thursday.