Ellis has one goal and five points in seven games with the AHL Marlies.

Ellis elevated his training over the season, and it's given the 5-foot-9 forward newfound confidence to go inside and get to the harder areas on the ice. His development this season could give him a call-up to the big club later in the season. The Leafs have struggled to find offense on the fourth line, and Ellis could be a late-season antidote if he can keep up this play.