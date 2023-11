Lajoie was recalled from AHL Toronto on Saturday.

Lajoie failed to register a point in seven AHL games this season, but managed to fire 15 shots on goal. He has played in 70 NHL games, but the 25-year-old has played in only 14 games over the last four seasons after managing 56 contests as a 20-year-old with Ottawa during the 2018-19 campaign. He had seven goals and 15 points with the Senators during the 2018-19 season, but has failed to pick up a point since then.