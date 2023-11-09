site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Maple Leafs' Max Lajoie: Sent to AHL
Lajoie was returned to AHL Toronto on Thursday.
Lajoie was a healthy scratch the last two games. He has played only one game with the Maple Leafs this season with nary a point.
