Lajoie was summoned by the Maple Leafs on Saturday, per the AHL transaction list.

Lajoie has five assists in 14 contests with AHL Toronto this season. He's also appeared in one game with the Maple Leafs this year, recording a minus-1 rating and one hit in 4:54 of ice time. Lajoie's projected to be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against Boston based on line rushes, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.