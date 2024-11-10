Pacioretty (lower body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Canadiens.
Pacioretty needed help off the ice late in the first period. The 35-year-old has earned six points over 12 contests this season, but this is already his second lower-body injury of the campaign. If he can't play Tuesday versus the Senators, Connor Dewar would likely enter the lineup for his season debut.
