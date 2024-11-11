Share Video

Pacioretty (lower body) was put on injured reserve Monday.

Pacioretty is week-to-week after being injured in Saturday's 4-1 win over Montreal. He has contributed two goals, four assists, 24 shots on net and 40 hits across 13 appearances this season. With Pacioretty unavailable, Auston Matthews (upper body) or Connor Dewar could play Tuesday versus Ottawa.

