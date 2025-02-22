Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun, Pacioretty (undisclosed) will not play Saturday or Sunday, according to coach Craig Berube.

Pacioretty had been skating this week, but was unable to practice. The 36-year-old has only five goals and eight assists across 37 appearances this season. Alex Steeves will enter the lineup in place of Pacioretty.

More News