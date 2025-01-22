Now Playing

Pacioretty (upper body) was put on injured reserve Wednesday, retroactive to Jan. 18.

Pacioretty has five goals and 12 points across 32 appearances in 2024-25. Toronto summoned Jacob Quillan from the minors in a corresponding move. When Pacioretty is back to full health, he'll likely serve in a bottom-six capacity.

